STS, Design Group, Spanio and Jotun score comfortable victories

MUSCAT: Nobish struck a superb 61 to pave the way for STS’s sensational 4-wicket win over Oasis Water in a D Division clash at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat.

Invited to bat first, STS managed to score only 134 before being dismissed in 19.5 overs, Nobish being its top-scorer. Aneermon, Santhosh and Ratheesh took two wickets each.

Oasis Water were well on way to a successful chase when they reached 60 for 2 in 11 overs but apparently lost their way in the last seven overs when they lost a few wickets and the going got tough. Requiring 12 runs to win in the final over, they could score only 8, losing the game by 4 runs. Ansal Chalil Ali top-scored with 47, while Javed Iqbal contributed 33.

Brief scores (D Division): STS 134 all out in 19.5 overs (Nobish 61 – 5×4, Shiveray Mohanlal 15 – 3×4, Aneermon Abdulrahman 2-13, Santhosh 2-19, Ratheesh Puliyakottu 2-20, Ansal Chalil Ali 2-38) beat Oasis Water 130 for 5 in 20 overs (Ansal Chalil Ali 47 – 6×4, Javed Iqbal 33 – 4×4, Anish 2-17) by 4 runs.

Tanveen, Amir shine for Design Group

Brilliant batting by Tanveer Hussain (71) and magnificent bowling by Amir Mohammed (4 for 23) powered Design Group Engineering Consultants to a big 107-run victory against Majees CT in an E Division game at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Batting first, Design Group piled up 205 for 5 in 20 overs. Muhammed Althaf’s strokeful 68 was equally entertaining after Tanveer’s superb half century.

Majees failed to fight as Amir destroyed their middle order as well as any victory hope they may have harboured. Aneeq Jassim was the main scorer with 26.

Brief scores

E Division: Design Group Engineering Consultants 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Tanveer Hussain 71 – 9×4, 2×6, Muhammad Althaf 68 – 6×4, 3×6, Ayman Ayaz 2-26) beat Majees 98 all out in 19.4 overs (Aneeq Jassim 26 – 3×4, Amir Mohammad 4-23) by 107 runs.

F Division

TR Engineering 175 for 5 in 20 overs (Haris Alam 62 – 4×4, 3×6, Salman Khan 36 – 6×4, Arun Kumar 1-18) lost to Spanio-VDD 176 for 7 in 19.4 overs Sanjay Dhananjayan 49 – 8×4, Jeyakumar Esakkiappan 42 – 5×4, Amol Dhotre 4-25, Asjad Mohammed 2-27) by 3 wickets

Jotun 162 for 8 in 20 overs (Sajith Pillai 40 – 8×4, Vineesh Raj 38 – 5×4, 1×6, Doresh Devender 5-32) beat Danmark 129 for 8 in 20 overs (Doresh Devender 37 – 7×4, Mustafa Mohmmed 29 – 1×4, 2×6, Joby Abraham 2-30, Avinash Sharma 2-16) by 33 runs

MSE CT 105 all out in 15.2 overs (Hillary Dsouza 29 – 3×4, Paresh Patil 2-12, Muhammed Shafoor 2-30, Yusuf Patanwala 2-8) lost to Sketch International 106 for 6 in 15.5 overs (Washial Ahmed 35 – 4×4, Aliraza Mukhtarali 22 – 3×4, Akhil Kunjomon 2-25) by 4 wickets

G Division

Gitacs 177 or 7 in 20 overs (Arif Hussain 65 – 10×4, Usman Siddique 35 – 4×4, 1×6, Shivappa Hemanth 2-36, Mithun Kumar 2-35, Dileep Shandran 2-25) beat Kone 133 all out in 18.5 overs (Shivappa Hemanth 41 – 7×4, Mahesh Kumar 25 – 1×4, Arif Hussain 3-28, Usman Zafar 3-25) by 44 runs.