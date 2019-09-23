Strong showing of Omani marble in Verona

Led by Ithraa, Oman’s investment promotion and export development agency, six of Oman’s leading stone and marble producers will participate at Marmomac International Trade Fair for Stone, Design & Technology, during September 25 – 28, in Verona, Italy.

Explaining the importance of the Verona show to Omani stone and marble producers, Nasima al Balushi (pictured), Ithraa’s Director General for Investment & Export said: “Marmomac is now the landmark meeting platform for international natural stone system professionals – a four-day event that draws thousands of trade visitors from the four corners of the world. It’s this kind of high-profile international exposure and B2B networking that appeals to Omani firms.

In fact, this will be our eleventh year at Marmomac, it’s a trade show that has consistently delivered strong commercial returns for participating Omani stone and marble producers” Marmomac enjoys a high international profile, as confirmed by figures for the 2018 edition: 62 per cent of the 1,616 exhibiting companies and 68,000 operators were international, from 150 countries world-wide.

Maymuna al Adawi, Ithraa’s Export Facilitation Director pointed out that Oman has significant deposits of marble, gypsum, limestone, laterite, chromite and kaolin, and the mining and mineral sector has experienced robust growth over the past few years.

With the global marble market worth over $50 billion, many in Oman’s business community expect the sector to remain strong particularly given the government’s ambitious economic diversification plans as well as Asia’s fast growing middle-class which is driving the region’s construction industry.

Omani companies exhibiting at Marmomac include: Hamood al Rashidi & Bros Trad Co LLC, Gulf Stone Company SAOG, Al Shanfari Marble Company, Al Nasr Trading & Contracting Company, Al Ajmi Marble, and Muscat Unique Marble Industries.

Ithraa’s Director General concluded: “We fully expect business on Oman’s Marmomac pavilion to be brisk and busy this year. Omani stone and marble companies attend the show because they want to display products, meet buyers, distributors and designers. They’re looking to raise their brand profiles and penetrate new international markets. From experience, Marmomac has delivered on these fronts every year we’ve participated.”