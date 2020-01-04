Strong competition at the ninth race of the Royal Horse race

Muscat, Jan 4 – The Royal Horse Racing Club of Royal Court Affairs organised the ninth race for this season at Al Rahba racecourse in the Wilayat of Barka under the auspices of Amer bin Thani al Nasri, general manager of Human Resources at Royal Court Affairs. The race comprised eight rounds including dedicated six rounds of the purebred Arabian horses and two rounds for hybrid horses. The first round titled under “Koor mountains” was for 1200 metres for purebred Arabian horses and horse “Nimr” won the first place and it is owned by Mohammed al Salmi and the rider was Amer a Rasbi.

The followed round was for the same distance under the title “Shamas Mountains” for hybrid horses. Horse “Old Fasioned” claimed the title and the horse woned by Majid al Mamri and rider was Mohammed Abdullah. In the 1600-metres distance for third round which named under ‘Samhan Mountains for the purebred Arabian horses, ‘Jaziya of the Royal Cavalry, jockeyed by Yousef al Ajmi, came first. The fourth round was for the same distance for the purebred Arabian horses and named under “Al Jabal Al Akhdhar” race ended for “Glori Fam H F” who owned by Najah al Riyami and ridden by Abdullah al Sawai.

Horse “Arbi” bagged the title of the fifth round which was for 1600 metre for the purebred Arabian horses and under title of “ Al Hawa mountains”. The winner horse is owned by H H Sayyied Saud Harib al Said and the rider was Anas al Siyabi.

The sixth round for hybrid horses, named ‘Mashat Mountains’, the “Falconix View” owned by Saud al Balushi and ridden by Shaker al Balushi, came first.

The seventh round for hybrid horses which was for 1600 metre distance and named under “Moon Mountains” ended for “Derby De Faust” horse which owned by ROP and ridden by Amer al Rasbi.

The long round was the eighth for the purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 1800 metre. The horse “Rasi” finished the race in the first place and lifted the title of this round after tough competitions. The horse belong to Musallam Ali Qatan and the rider was Mohammed Abdullah while the trainer was Suliman al Ghunaimi.

After completion of the race, the chief guest Amer bin Thani al Nasri, General manager of Human Resources at Royal Court Affairs, distributed the awards and prizes to the top winners.

