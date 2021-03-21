Strict action if institutional isolation norms violated: Govt

Muscat: The Relief and Shelter sector said that it continues to monitor the institutions and private sector companies and hotel establishments that have been designated for the purpose.

They should be committed to the requirements and precautionary measures applicable to institutional isolation as during the visits, it was found some authorized institutions do not comply

isolating its workers according to the requirements and precautionary measures.”

Legal action will be taken against violations, including the right to it cancel the permission granted to them.

Over 11,000 incoming passengers were subjected to institutional isolation and ten percent of them are Omanis, said the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) and head of the Relief and Shelter Sector recently.

There are 482 hotels and hotel apartments catering to the needs of institutional isolation in the Sultanate, including 200 hotels in the country.

Institutional health isolation was made compulsory for incoming passengers from February 10.

The official said that 33 private institutions were allowed to have institutional isolation facilities on their premises under the supervision of a committee that includes the Relief and Shelter Sector, the Royal Oman Police, and the Ministry of Health (MOH).