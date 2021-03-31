Stress on closer trade ties to overcome pandemic challenges

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 31 –

With the world deeply embroiled in the Covid-19 turmoil, academics in Oman and their partners in Egypt have called for closer ties in trade and entrepreneurship to help international companies to overcome the threats in the middle of the pandemic.

The call came in a two-day International Conference in Business and Entrepreneurship jointly hosted by Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) with its partners Egypt’s Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

“It is the international collaboration which is needed to overcome the challenges in business and entrepreneurship. The second part of it is researches, which is a factor that would help cement better ties with international institutions to identify the obstacles and provide a solution’’, Dr Hesham Magd, Head of Business and Economics at MCBS, said in his opening speech.

Professor Ismail Abdelghaffar Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, said it was important for academic institutions to orient their students in decision making to solve complex problems in the current challenging times when the global economy is experiencing the pandemic challenges.

“Students need to understand the complexity in the global challenges. This is the only way they can contribute effectively to help model solutions that would help to smooth out the challenges we are facing now.

They are the future and it is important we equip them with the right technology. However, to do that, learning institutions must develop their academic curriculum to prepare students to solve contemporary problems that face business and entrepreneurship.”

The highlight of students contribution was marked by the Final Project Research work by Abdulaziz al Sinani, the MCBS student in Commercial Law.

The undergraduate student has concluded a research work titled ‘Corporate Governance’s Best Practices Aligned with Oman Vision 2040. Al Sinani looked into corporate governances of international businesses and how geopolitical tensions and financial crisis can be solved.

The Conference called for research papers in transport and logistics to enhance global supply chain to keep the world supplied with essential operations. The event also touched on the impact of seaborne trades, the hotel industries, women entrepreneurship, crisis management, leadership and Covid-19 vaccinations.