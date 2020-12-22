Strengthening partnerships is key to Oman’s connected future

THE information and communications technology (ICT) sector today forms the key factor of intelligent societies. This sector, and the people who work within it, are helping to drive Oman’s industries and businesses forward.

This provides the momentum for socio-economic growth while contributing towards the realization of Oman Vision 2040.

The essential role of connectivity has never been more prominent than in the last year. Without fast connections provided by advanced telecom networks, video conferencing, cloud computing, and other technologies, the world would have ground to a halt during lockdowns. Creating new value with synergy across these tech domains is key to the development roadmap of Oman.

Empowering local talent as an integral part of the Sultanate’s overall ICT ecosystem is spreading advantages to other sectors and industries. A talent-focused and “innovation” mindset is the only way to addresses the requirements of a more digital-centric and sustainable future.

Therefore, a strong talent pool is essential for Oman to reap the full benefits of digitalisation, to unlock more opportunities for people and business, and to accelerate national recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In particular, the field of education was significantly impacted, yet also took advantage of connectivity and advanced technology solutions. New challenges arose in providing students with the necessary tools to advance their education without the use of physical labs, shared equipment, and traditional curriculums.

Unfortunately, the digital divide might have widened during this period, setting back gains achieved in recent years.

While digital infrastructure has evolved to combat COVID-19 more broadly, Oman will need to simultaneously focus on equipping the country’s youth with advanced technical skills. Developing these skills will ultimately create a more versatile generation who are well-suited for future employment, and who can rise to be the future leaders in achieving the targets of their country’s ambitious national visons.

That is easier said than done, of course. Throughout many years of being present in Oman, we have seen tremendous efforts made by the government and our partners towards growing talent in the ICT arena.

For example, encouraging knowledge and experience sharing will create more open ecosystems. These provide more opportunities for technology to evolve in ways that are beneficial to society. Promoting the value of public-private partnerships to nurture an innovation mentality and to foster ICT talent growth is also essential, particularly in terms of practical skills development.

[By Chen Bing – CEO, Huawei Tech Investment in Oman)