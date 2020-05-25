Story: Surgical or fabric? Masks should protect

MUSCAT: While there has been calls to wear masks at public place by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) the question over buying and using the triple- layered disposable surgical masks or substituting them with durable, multi-layered masks made of fabric has also been in the prominence.

While using the disposable masks, as far as an commoner is concerned, is not feasible for its price, fabric masks which are a ‘one-time-investment’ seems a better option. However, the question of how far the fabric ones meet the ultimate purpose of the masks, protecting the wearer from virus infection, is subject to a debate.

Medics and experts in masks vary in their opinions about the protective fear which is on the limelight during the COVID-19.

Dr Hamed al Harthy, Director of Al Nahda Hospital, one of the main hospitals that treat the COVID-19 patients says surgical masks are better over fabric ones sometimes as they have 3 protective layers while fabrics are advisable at different occasions.

“While visiting hospitals or interacting with them, one should wear surgical masks, for people entering public places can wear fabric masks. However, I’ve seen most people in other countries use them provided they keep them clean and wash them regularly”, he said.

Logistically, by switching over to reusable cotton masks, one can reduce the public demand for surgical masks from resulting in bridging the gap in demand and supply of the same for medical progessionals.

Dr Sayyid Jaffer Hussain, specialist suggests that for ordinary citizens not handling suspected cases or in hospital settings, either of the masks can suffice whereas surgical masks are recommended only in special settings.

“Masks made of clothes are currently recommended for wearing in public places and they prevent transmission of disease from the wearer to others when they cough or breath by preventing droplets to travel far. But they are not that in efficient in protecting the wearer as a surgical mask”, said Dr Benny Panakkan, Specialist Cardiologist and Medical Director.

As the fitness freaks are complaining about chances of them getting hypoxia, which is a medical condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level by regular usage of the masks while working out, Ammujam Raveendran, an active environmentalist advocates usage of fabric masks to enable every individual be considerate of the environmental impact of disposable surgical masks.

“Reusable cotton masks have a considerably lower impact as they can be washed and worn several times, and even if disposed, they are biodegradable. Furthermore, this also encourages the repurposing of old and waste fabric”, she said.

It has been proved that masks worn for general purposes can be made out of 100 percent cotton fabric according to CDC guidelines, which stipulates that they should necessarily be 2-layered or more.

Dr Dilip Singhvi, Specialist Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital says that fabric mask bare certainly inferior to surgical mask in terms of protecting from corona virus infection.

“We don’t advocate its use routinely but during the intitial few months there were huge number of people with infection and extensive use of mask was involved. There was an acute shortage of masks everywhere and fabric masks were used to bridge the gap”, Dr Singhvi said.

Moreover, single use masks, as the name suggests should be used just once ..as it retains all the aerosols and bacteria in the surface without being absorbed by the non woven fabric, the life span of a non woven fabric mask is a maximum of 8 hours, these are not biodegradable and cause more harm to the environment.

“Both surgical masks and fabric masks provide about the same level of protection that we need. There is no credible proof that one is better over the other”, suggests Dr Nigel Kuriakose from the SQU Hospital.

He substantiate it with a study published in April in the Annals of Internal Medicine which found that a cloth mask offers more protection than a surgical mask for people nearby. Researchers, using a measurement for viral loads, found 2.42 log copies per milliliter on the exterior of surgical masks and 1.85 log copies per milliliter on the exterior of cloth masks of infected patients at two hospitals in Seoul, South Korea.

Whichever mask we decide to use, the most important things to keep in mind are:

1. Do not touch touch the exterior of the mask.

2. Disposing the mask after use should be done carefully

3. Do not interact with someone not wearing a mask.

Remember that wearing a mask will NEVER be an alternative to good hand washing techniques, social distancing and always remembering not to touch your face with your hands.