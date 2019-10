An agreement was signed for establishing Autism Centre in Salalah between the Ministry of Social Development and Salalah Methanol on Tuesday.

The foundation-stone for the project, which will be sponsored by the Salalah Methanol Company LLC with a total cost of RO 300,000, was also laid on Tuesday. The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Her Highness Sayyida Dr Muna bint Fahd al Said, President of Children First Association. — ONA

