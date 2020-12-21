Local 

Stone laid for Arab Open University building

Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Arab Open University (AOU) building in Muscat on Monday. In her statement, the minister said, “The availability of an educational environment conducive to learning and stimulating creativity and innovation has an active role in improving the educational process, developing programmes and services, and attracting students to study at the educational institution locally and internationally.”

