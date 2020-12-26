Stinging rebuke delivered with a smile and a velvet glove?

You all know colloquialisms, and idiomatic expressions, even if you do not know or understand much of them. They can be, perhaps, defined as, “A word or phrase that has a figurative meaning, is not formal or literary, and is used in ordinary, familiar, informal, or conversational interaction.” A reprimand delivered only as a scolding, it is offered therefore casually, yet with subtlety, wit and measured intent they are linguistic and lexiconic examples of the most sophisticated understanding of one’s language, culture and sensitivities.

Most are regionally, or locality inspired, adding colour and a casual perspective to a conversation that is often very much not, but allowing the speaker latitude and intent, where none may be offered if the language of the utterance was more direct, less humorous, and perhaps, more confrontational. In some societies and cultures, they are perhaps more widely known as ‘sayings’, which allow one to be a little less formal, using pithy, or common language or expressions which will appear at face value to offer advice or guidance, but in fact are a critique or rebuke.

William Strunk wrote of the most effective colloquialisms that they should not call attention to themselves by putting them in quotation marks as “To do so is to put on airs, as though you are inviting the reader to join you in a select society of those who know better.” An idiomatic expression, in fact, may be exactly that! When someone looks at you, over the top of their glasses, with their brows raised quizzically, they are saying “You what?” or “Really?” without saying a word. It is so measured, yet so clear, so intimate, and so… comedic.

Personally, I love the verbal and societal gymnastics of a colloquialism laden exchange, common in satirical English comedy shows such as Blackadder, which starred comedy genius Rowan Atkinson, and was written by Ben Elton and Richard Curtis, with classic lines such as… “I lost closer friends than Georgie the last time I was deloused.” Or… “There hasn’t been a war run this badly since Olaf the hairy, King of all the Vikings, ordered 80,000 battle helmets with the horns on the inside.” Or this absolute stunner… “You wouldn’t recognize a subtle plan if it painted itself purple and danced naked on a harpsichord singing ‘subtle plans are here again’.”

These, though clever and witty, are created to entertain, to make us laugh, whereas everyday idioms tend towards greater subtlety and purpose, and will be used a million times a year as a mild rebuke of some purpose or another. Their value lies in their impact often being delayed, eliciting an immediate banal response, but causing a hesitant reflection a short time later, as to whether there was indeed a barb attached to the prior conversation, and thereby achieving its objective of ‘striking home,’ and making the recipient think twice. Oh, how I love such delicacy.

Idiomatic expressions like “Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater’’, hint at amusement, yet invite one to think again before acting, as it will be too late for regrets afterwards. There is this inherent rebuke, yet delivered intimately, seeking wise counsel. As H G Wells said, “He pressed a passing colloquialism into his service’’, thus clearly understanding the absence of originality, while praising the purposeful nature of the conversational interaction.

An idiomatic expression then is a message in a bottle, often meant to be specific, to strike at the opponent as a rapier thrust, intended only for their understanding, and perhaps, not for others within hearing, or not within their realm of understanding, due to the specific nature and topicality, even the intent of the comment.

Intentionally mispronouncing or misusing the younger generation’s slang language or emoticons can achieve similar results, with the irony, sarcasm, or cynicism lost on the youth until they pause to reflect. In fact, we older people may not be so stupid after all! A smile, or a velvet glove can conceal much that is of reproach… so be wary.

