Stimulus plan to ensure economic growth: Al Saqri

Muscat: The royal blessing of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the economic stimulus plan reflect the HM the Sultan’s keenness and interest in supporting the efforts made to ensure economic recovery and address the economic effects resulting from the COVID19- pandemic by setting up appropriate mechanisms and procedures to ensure fast restoration of economic activities to normality and ensure continued economic growth rates, Dr. Said al Saqri, Minister of Economy.

The royal blessing paves the way for another economic springboard in line with the directions of the Tenth Five-Year Development Plan (2025-2021), which focuses on priority objectives, especially stimulating economic activity, and developing the macroeconomic environment.

Since October 2020, the Ministry of Economy has set up a working group to develop policies and programs to stimulate the Omani economy.

The Ministry also joined hands with various relevant authorities, obtained the insights of academics, experts, businessmen, and those interested in economic affairs, shared foreign experiences related to enhancing the economy, and introducing stimulus packages that were designed to ensure economic recovery.

The team proposed economic policies and programs that stimulate the activity of the national economy and enhance the overall economy in light of the challenges and repercussions of the Covid 19 pandemic, which have cast a shadow over global economies in general, causing imbalances in supply and demand and affecting export, import and local and foreign trade.

During the last period, all efforts were focused on analyzing the factors affecting the increase in aggregate demand represented in (consumption. investment, government spending, and export movement) and analyzing the factors affecting the increase in supply represented in (increasing production capacity, increasing economic efficiency and increasing the productivity of workers).

After detailed discussions, a set of direct measures were proposed, including those related to taxes and fees, the business and investment environment, and others related to the labor market and employment incentives and electricity sector incentives and tariffs, in addition to the banking incentives provided by the Central Bank of Oman. His Majesty also blessed the proposed measures in the long-term, which seek to stimulate the national economy.

The proposed measures include initiatives, projects, and programs for economic stimulation by increasing aggregate demand and increasing aggregate supply, and determining expansionary fiscal policies aimed at reducing taxes and encouraging spending, and monetary policies aimed at reducing taxes, reducing interest rates, as well as looking into some fees and exemptions that facilitate the flow of investment, assist small and medium enterprises, reduce the burden of the economic situation on them revive the business market, and create an investor-friendly environment in terms of ease of doing business and obtaining licenses.

“While we value and appreciate His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s support for all the efforts made during the past months to put in place a suitable framework for these measures, we expect that these measures will contribute to reviving the local market, stimulating small and medium enterprises. strengthening efforts to improve the business environment, attracting more Investments, stimulating the institutions operating in economic diversification sectors identified in the tenth five-year plan (2025-2021), and protecting many institutions from suffering due to the current temporary economic and financial situation. We expect that these incentives will contribute to stimulating the domestic tourism traffic, enabling the sector to achieve its desired goals. The incentives will also complement the measures aimed at improving the social protection system for individuals, especially those who have been laid off from their jobs and borrowers. We look to see the fruits of these efforts and to be crowned with success through the joint orchestrated efforts of the various institutions involved in implementing these incentives to achieve the common interests,” Al Saqri.