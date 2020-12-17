Stimulus hopes boost stocks to record; oil marches higher

LONDON/SINGAPORE: World stocks scaled new peaks and oil marched higher on Thursday as investors lapped up risky assets on hopes of a US fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep pumping cash into markets. From stocks to safe-haven gold and volatile bitcoin, financial assets were in festive mood. Bitcoin hit another all-time high after first shattering the $20,000 level on Wednesday. US congressional negotiators were “closing in on” a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks to individuals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Such checks issued during Spring led to money pouring into stock markets and bitcoin from punters, helping stocks recover quickly from the COVID-19 blow. A trader in London pointed to chances of a new retail-led boost to stock markets. The general risk-on mood sent dollar to 2-½ year lows against major peers, while the MSCI world stock index reached a new high of 639.64.

The index has climbed 16 per cent since the end of October. Since then, multiple COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs have been announced. “While we expect stocks to benefit further from positive news on vaccine rollouts and US fiscal support, the same cannot be said for the US dollar,” said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“We see further (dollar) weakness ahead.” European stocks and the euro rallied for the fourth straight session as investors built up positions in riskier assets, anticipating a sharp economic recovery in 2021 backed by wider vaccine rollouts and ultra-easy monetary policy. The British pound hit May 2018 highs on hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent to a record high. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2 per cent — just shy of a 29-year peak. Wall Street stock futures were pointing to more upside, with S&P 500 futures hitting a record high after the Nasdaq’s record close on Wednesday. SANTA RALLY Brent crude oil futures rose 1.2 per cent to $51.71 a barrel, their highest since early March – before over-production fears and virus worries pushed oil prices off a cliff. “My suspicion is markets are inclined to extend this rally for two reasons,” said Vishnu Varathan, head economist at Mizuho in Singapore, citing US monetary policy support and vaccine rollouts.

“If new infection numbers don’t go crazy…I think there is some scope for a so-called Santa rally into the end of the year,” he said. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash in to markets until the US economic recovery is secure. Bond traders were disappointed he did not extend the Fed’s purchase programme deeper down the yield curve, and US Treasuries sold off at longer tenors, but others took it as a signal the bank will have their back.

The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold, keeping the world’s lowest interest rates and staying ready to launch currency interventions despite being labelled a currency manipulator by the United States. — Reuters

