Stick to the specifications of traditional Omani brazier

STAFF REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 30

The Directorate General of Standards and Metrology of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Directorate General for Protection of Craft Industries of the Public Authority for Craft Industries, has prepared Omani standard specifications for the Omani brazier. It was adopted on September 15, 2019.

These standard specifications are meant for protecting the authenticity of the Omani brazier and save them from external elements entering into it as it could affect its originality. These standard specifications define terms and conditions, rules and regulations as well as materials involved in the manufacturing of the Omani braziers.

These braziers have to be made of clay or its products according to local traditional technical mechanism by skilled Omani hands. They have to be brightly coloured. They are manufactured in most of the governorates and wilayats of the Sultanate.

These standard specifications are set keeping in view of Oman’s thrust on protecting its heritage in its original form.

The ministry has said that the standard specifications define the brazier as a pottery which is either quadrant, circular or hexagonal with a neck connecting the head and the base, or it has four columns connected to one base, and used to ignite incense and Oud. Usually, it has a one-sided handle, decorated with several engravings and beautiful drawings.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the Omani standard specifications for the Omani brazier classified them into several types, for example, Dhofari brazier made in Dhofar governorate, big ‘Kanoon’ brazier is also made in Dhofar governorate and used on occasions and eves. Also, there is brazier of Al Dakhiliyah which is manufactured in the governorate. There is also brazier of Musandam governorate made in its wilayats.

The Omani standard specifications also make it mandatory that the packing or the box of the brazier should carry the name of the product, the name of the manufacturer, trade mark, country of manufacture, warnings and instructions for their transportation and storage. It should also mention: “Breakable and saved in damp places.”

Related