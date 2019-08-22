STF activities conclude today

Salalah: Activities of Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 which kicked off on July 11 will conclude on Thursday, August 22. The activities lasted for 43 days.

Salalah Tourism Festival 2019 included many activities and events in various religious, economic, heritage, social, cultural, sports, entertainment and artistic fields.

Most of the activities of the Salalah Tourism Festival were held at the Municipal Recreational Center, as well as outdoor events such as the Balloons Carnival in Sahalnout Plain and “Samahrem Tourist Village”, along with the Atina Land Park, the Friends of the Municipality camp) in Atin Plain, in addition to the family activities at Taqa and Mirbat.