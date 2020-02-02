Steyer wins black Democratic group endorsement

SOUTH CAROLINA: A South Carolina caucus for African-American women will back Tom Steyer on Sunday, the group’s chair said, an important endorsement for the billionaire US presidential candidate in the first state to vote in which most Democrats are black.

“This is a crucial election and black women need a candidate who’s going to champion our policies” from housing to reproductive rights and entrepreneurship, Mattie Thomas, chair of the Black Women’s Caucus of South Carolina, said.

South Carolina, where two-thirds of the Democratic electorate is black, comes fourth, on February 29, in the state-by-state process of picking a Democratic nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election. The first nominating contest is on Monday in Iowa.

Public-opinion polling once showed Vice President Joe Biden with a more than 30 percentage point lead in South Carolina, which he is counting on to cement his standing in a competitive race.

But Steyer, who polls in single digits nationally, has been gaining on Biden there. A Post and Courier-Change Research poll released on Sunday showed Biden at 25 per cent, Senator Bernie Sanders at 20 per cent and Steyer at 18 per cent, up from 5 per cent in December.

Steyer has hired more staff, appeared at more events and spent more money on advertisements in South Carolina than Biden.

Biden’s highest-polling opponents nationally, Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have put more emphasis on the first two states to hold nominating contests, Iowa and New Hampshire.

Thomas said the decision between Steyer and Biden was a bit of a “toss-up” but that the ex-businessman, “has his own record whereas Joe Biden is a part of the record” of the first black president, Barack Obama, whom he served as deputy.

Meanwhile, in a speech last month to farmers in Texas, President Donald Trump won applause as he talked up recent US trade agreements. When he tried to boast of his administration’s ethanol policy, however, he was met with silence.

Iowa swung sharply to Trump’s Republicans in the 2016 presidential election. — Reuters

