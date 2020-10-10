Stern warning against violations

The Public Prosecution will act sternly against the violators of the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the decision issued on Friday banning movement and closing of public places, beaches and commercial stores from 8 pm to 5 am from October 11 until 24. This was stated by Mohammed bin Said al Yaha’ei, Assistant Attorney General, Director-General of Public Prosecution in Muscat Governorate and Chairman of the committee tasked with investigation into public health cases.

Al Yaha’ei affirmed that legal action will be taken against the violators who will be referred to the Public Prosecution. They will be referred to the relevant courts and their names and photos will be published in the media as per as the Supreme Committee’s decision. The Public Prosecution called on citizens and residents to fully comply with the Supreme Committee’s decisions to serve the public interest.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Citizens and residents must produce valid documents while travelling to and from the airport as night lockdown begins tonight, the authorities said. “The night lockdown from October 11 to 24 will not affect those who are commuting to the airport for a journey or returning from a destination or any emergency public service or transportation of essential supplies’’, a source at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) told the Observer, adding that there wouldn’t be any room for exceptions to pass through the checkpoints between the governorates. “Airline ticket or visa would suffice at the checkpoint to pass through. However, we strongly advise travellers to set out early to avoid any rush on the roads to reach the airport on time,” he added.

The Supreme Committee announced a two-week-long night lockdown on movement of people and closure of beaches and some shops in different sectors which didn’t comply with the precautionary measures to control the spread of virus in the country. Delivery vehicles arriving from far off places need to keep the documents indicating details of the goods to be delivered at the checkpoints. The timings of bus services in the Muscat Governorate have been rescheduled due to night lockdown. The authorities further urged both citizens and residents to continue to adhere to precautionary measures such as wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and stay away from gatherings. Relevant authorities will take all legal measures against the violators.