Steps to replenish consumer goods

MUSCAT: The working team tasked with following up economic aspects related to coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday discussed key requirements to enhance capacities for storing consumer items and goods sought by parties operating in the direct import of such items via land, sea and air ports. The meeting, chaired by Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, who heads the working team, was also attended by Rashid bin Amir al Muselhi, Deputy Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

The meeting looked into further procedures to augment the rate of direct import in the light of new decisions that might be taken by the Supreme Committee entrusted to study scopes for mechanisms to tackle Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting was attended by officials representing specialised government departments, including the Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, Oman Air, Asyad Group, the Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve and the Public Authority for Consumer Protection, as well as OCCI and owners of companies supplying consumer items and foodstuff. — ONA

