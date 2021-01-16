Stellantis is born as Peugeot and Fiat complete their merger

PARIS: The merger of France’s PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler becomes official on Saturday, creating Stellantis, the world’s fourth-biggest automaker by volume.

The long-awaited 50/50 tie-up, which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, is seen as crucial for the two groups to undertake the investment necessary to transition to clean car technology.

The new company will bring together producers such as Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, each of which will continue under their own brand names.

The 14 Stellantis brands will account for about nine per cent of the global auto market. Together they produced eight million vehicles in 2019.

Ranking behind global rivals such as Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and Toyota, Stellantis will be the fourth-largest automaker by volume and the third-largest by revenue, with a workforce of over 400,000. John Elkann, Fiat chairman and scion of Italy’s storied Agnelli family, will retain his role at Stellantis in what he has called “a challenging era”.

“The coming decade will redefine mobility: we are intent on playing a leading role in building this new future’’, Elkann said. — Reuters

