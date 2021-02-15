Staycation with a difference…

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com

This week of February when the world would have been in the midst of the Valentine’s Day celebration the world is busy tackling Covid-19, and in Oman we have begun the institutional quarantine for the visitors to the country.

For those who used to be excited at the very thought of travelling now think first about the number of PCR tests one has to go through back and forth.

How we had taken them for granted the freedom to travel and the rush for annual holidays has become more of a search for staycation. The hotels, however are gearing up to receive passengers who are seeking hotels to provide them comfort during the seven-night stay.

Institutional quarantine began in Oman on Monday, and the buzz is on for the search of the ideal stopover before the travellers enter their home’s threshold. A place that does not pinch their wallet for in the process of coming back is a PCR test before embarking on the journey of institutional quarantine, another PCR at the airport, followed by yet another one on the eighth day in Oman.

This would mean a change in the way we pack our luggage and if there are children who are students then they have to think about the continuity of the online classes during the seven days of the institutional quarantine. Adults have to figure out how they are going to spend time during the 7 days.

In Oman the land borders would be open only for citizens to return and that too it is possible until February 21. And when they arrive they too have to go through institutional quarantine.

Maybe it is exactly what one needs – seven-day break unless of course there is a crying baby who cannot help but go outdoors. How to entertain toddlers through the seven days could be a challenge for the adults in the group. There is probably one television and not to forget the mobile phones that would be exploring social media channels and then in the clutter of sounds who listens to whom? Maybe it is what the universe prescribed for us – to be together and to communicate. Yet this is not your home and the movement is restricted.

All this is if you are with your family members. But then what if you are on your own? This might be the era of digital world, but nothing like a good book in your hands. Of course you can work too remotely if you have used up your holidays. Basically if you are an expatriate then you have to sandwich your holiday between two quarantines — one when you reach your destination and the other when you return. Other countries too have gone ahead and started requiring institutional quarantine such as the United Kingdom.

The most interesting and unique aspect is that animals are also partaking in the lifestyle changes during the Covid-19. In some countries cats have been going through the screening process and here the Omani camels stuck in other countries are also waiting to return. Good for them that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is making it possible for them to return exempting owners and carriers of camels from all the fines incurred by them during the period between September 2020 and March 2021.

Camels know no borders and watch them graze is one of the most peaceful experiences and yet they too have been effected by the lifestyle of the pandemic. There is one thing, though, once they are back, they would not have to be in enclosed area instead they can enjoy the sky and the breeze and the fresh air.

But for now travellers ought to be positive and enjoy the prescribed seven nights and most importantly accept the fact we ought to be cautious at all time while nations continue to fight against the pandemic.

Think of the quarantine as a staycation and pack your bags.