Stay ahead of the game with the powerful Lexus IS

MUSCAT: The powerful Lexus IS does more than just draw attention where ever it goes. It packs a punch on every drive offering some of the most exciting moments on the road. The bold exterior styling and athletic silhouette of the IS signifies the agile changes that have taken place below the surface. The new IS evokes lower, wider proportions with muscular fenders, reflecting the vehicle’s high performance. The sleek lines are also complemented with aggressive sharpness carved into the side and shoulder character lines.

The IS’ distinct personality is completed by its exquisite interior, which invites drivers and passengers to enjoy a range of advanced features for a refined cabin experience. These include a new 10.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display (MID), and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with touch-sensitive controls. The vehicle also offers SmartAccess with push-button start, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a power moonroof, power adjustable and ventilated front seats, as well as ample luggage space thanks to the 60:40 split-folding rear seats.

For those seeking to experience the ultimate in thrilling responsiveness, the IS, is also available in an F Sport version. Engineered for exhilaration, the F brand DNA has trickled down from the legendary LFA, which represents the pinnacle of refined performance. The IS F Sport model boasts exclusive interior and exterior features, including a distinctive ‘F’ mesh pattern, a grille-bottom air intake, rear spoiler, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

