Statement on ticket refund as more countries report coronavirus

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Aviation has issued a circular 1/2020 to all airlines operating in the Sultanate. This circular is based on statement 6 issued by the Ministry of Health on February 2, regarding the epidemiological situation of coronavirus disease.

In a statement, PACA said it would like to inform all airlines operating in the Sultanate to adhere to the following instructions:

The airlines cooperating with travellers who express their unwillingness to travel to the countries where it has recorded cases of infection with the coronavirus, in terms of returning the value of tickets for the tickets booked without deducting any fees announced in the conditions of the ticket.

As for non-refundable tickets, they are processed by giving the traveller the choice between issuing a ticket with a new date upon issuance of instructions from the concerned authorities enabling them to travel or issuing a voucher for the value of the travel ticket valid for a year without deduction of any fees declared in the conditions of the ticket.

The authority called on airlines to put these instructions into effect as of the date of its issuance.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement on Saturday in which it said it is following up on the epidemiological situation of coronavirus at the regional and global levels. In its statement, the ministry recommended avoiding travel to countries where it had reported cases of coronavirus 2019. Meanwhile, the first case of the new coronavirus was reported in Bahrain and Kuwaiton Monday.

According to Bahrain’s Ministry of Health, the patient was a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran. Kuwait said three people, including a Saudi national who returned from Iran, were infected by the new coronavirus.

The three cases, the first in the Gulf state, were among the 700 people evacuated from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad last week.

Italy, South Korea and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, triggering concern from the World Health Organization (WHO), but China relaxed some curbs on movement, including in Beijing, as the rate of new infections there eased.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said no longer had a process for declaring a pandemic but the coronavirus outbreak remained an international emergency. “We are specially concerned about the rapid increase in cases in Iran, Italy and the Republic of Korea,” WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Sweden via video link from Geneva.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan imposed restrictions on travel and immigration from Iran. Afghanistan also reported its first case, officials said.