State-owned firms in Oman directed to slash spending

Muscat: The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular directing all the state-owned companies to execute the Royal orders concerning necessary fiscal measures aimed to confront the impact of low oil prices.

The ministry directed the state-owned companies to take necessary measures to slash spending as well as achieve financial adequacy and reduce the deficit of

the state general budget through:

Reducing the operating and administrative spending approved for the financial year 2020 by 10 percent. Suspending the implementation of new projects and capital spending for this year pending the re-evaluation of the matter in the next fiscal year in light of the plans and budgets which will be provided by these companies. Suspending all the external training courses and participation in workshops, conferences, and exhibitions. Reducing the financial item for the official missions by no less than 50 percent.

In its circular, the Ministry of Finance stressed the importance of commitment to applying the percentages of reduction on all sorts of administrative and operating spending without exception calling on all state-owned companies to provide their amended operating budgets by the end of April.

The ministry has urged the internal audit departments in these firms to play their monitoring role to ensure the implementation of the Royal orders as per the circular.