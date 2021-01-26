State Council’s Office discusses Notary Public Law, Omani Neighborhoods

Muscat: The State Council’s Office discussed a proposal submitted by the Legal Committee on studying and reviewing the “Notary Public Law ” issued by the Royal Decree No (40/2003).

During the second meeting of the second annual sitting of the seventh term, chaired by Shaikh Abdul Malik Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, the Office hosted the head and rapporteur of the Culture, Media and Tourism Committee to discuss with them its proposal on “Omani Neighborhoods: Tourism Investment and Architecture.” –ONA