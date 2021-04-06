State Council’s Office discusses economic accelerators amid Covid-19

MUSCAT: The State Council’s Office discussed a study presented by the Education and Research Committee on the reality of scientific research and the role of the public and private sectors and international firms in supporting the scientific research sector.

The State Council’s Office held its third regular meeting of the second annual sitting under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, State Council Chairman, on Tuesday.

The Office discussed a proposal presented by the Economic Committee on the accelerators of economic growth amid Covid-19 in addition to proposals presented by the Legal Committee for studying the State Council’s internal regulation and the mechanisms for dealing with the draft laws and studies presented by the Council’s standing committees during the current period.

Besides, the Office reviewed a report presented by the Enhanced Economic Committee regarding the committee’s recommendations on the annual report of the State Audit Institution (SAI) for 2019. — ONA