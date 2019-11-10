State Council to hold first session on Nov 14

MUSCAT: On the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the State Council will begin its seventh term (2019-2023) with its first regular session of the term on November 14. Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, extended sincerest thanks and appreciation to His Majesty the Sultan for his high patronage and attention to the shura march in the Sultanate, which has reached a well-developed state. This is within the framework of the state institutions and law, which His Majesty has ceaselessly worked to establish since the onset of the blessed Renaissance. He also congratulated His Majesty on the 49th National Day.

He said that the session to be held following the issuance of Royal Decree No 77/2019 appointing the members of the State Council, includes swearing of the members, election of two vice chairmen and four members of the Council’s Bureau. He said that the 85 members of the Council for the seventh term will take oath as stipulated by Article 58 bis (20) of the Basic Law of the State. During the first session, the Council will elect two vice-chairmen from among its members in accordance with Article (58) bis (4) of the Basic Law of the State, which states: The Council shall have two vice-chairmen. If the seat for either of them falls vacant, the Council shall elect another member as replacement until the end of its term.

ALL ARRANGEMENTS

The secretary-general of the State Council said that during the meeting, four members will be elected to the Bureau of the Council, which is chaired by the State Council chairman and has his two deputies and four elected members. The nomination mechanism for the members of the permanent committees includes the announcement during the session to open the door for candidacy for the membership of committees. Following this, the Council’s Bureau coordinates the lists of members of the committees from among the candidates taking into account their expressed desire, specialisation and experience in the field of activity of each committee.

The secretary-general said that preparations for the session were complete, pointing out that the General Secretariat of the State Council has finished all its preparations for the first procedural session to ensure its success and pointed out that the regular session will be open for public and broadcast through various media entities. He said the Council will continue to play its role in national work according to the powers vested with it and guided by the directives of His Majesty the Sultan. Dr Al Saidi congratulated the nominated members and wished them success.