State Council, Shura hold joint meeting

MUSCAT: Offices of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on Tuesday held their first joint meeting during which they valued the themes of the Royal speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. They pledged to continue coordination in legislative fields. The meeting was presided over by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, in the presence of HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council. The meeting reviewed the Council of Ministers’ message on the programme of visual presentations which outline the executive plans of some establishments, the joint annual meeting between the bicameral body and the Council of Ministers and the need to exchange studies and reports. The meeting also touched on the two councils’ review of annual budgets of regional and international parliamentarian unions. — ONA

