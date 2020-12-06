State Council sends State Budget Draft 2021 to Council of Ministers

Muscat: The State Council on Sunday transferred the draft of State Budget 2021 to the Council of Ministers, along with recommendations of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura.

The step was taken after the State Council discussed the report of its Economic Committee on the budget project and introduced amendments in light of the outcome of discussions.

The session, the second in the Council’s second annual sitting (7th Term), was chaired by Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council.

In its discussion of other topics of the agenda, the Council approved the minutes of its first ordinary session of the second annual sitting, 7th Term, and reviewed the report of the Secretariat-General on activities of the Council. –ONA