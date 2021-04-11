State Council refers draft amendments to His Majesty

MUSCAT: The State Council referred the visions of the Council of Oman regarding the draft amendments of the Insurance Companies Law and Takaful Insurance Law, referred by the Council of Ministers, to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Earlier, the enhanced committee comprising members of the Economic Committee and the heads of the standing committees of the State Council, convened under the chairmanship of Dr Rashid bin Salim al Badi, Head of the Committee and finalised discussions on the Economic Committee’s report about the two draft amendments.

Following the discussion, the committee decided to refer the draft amendments to His Majesty.

Meanwhile, the State Council’s Education and Research Committee discussed its study about the reality and legislations of distance education.

The committee hosted a number of academic experts from public schools and discussed with them several significant topics related to the legislations and policies governing distance education at government schools and reviewed the experiences of distance education of some schools as well as the regional and international experiences in this regard.

The committee debated infrastructure readiness at schools and the challenges facing the application of distance education and reviewed the legislations required for applying distance education in the Sultanate.