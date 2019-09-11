State Council receives Bangladesh delegation

Muscat: The National Defence College delegation from Bangladesh, led by Major General Abdullah al Baqi, visited the State Council on Wednesday as part of its official visit to the Sultanate. The delegation was greeted on arrival by Saif bin Ali al Amri and Shaikh Nasser bin Saeed al Haddabi, at the Council building in Al Bustan. Al Amri gave a brief about the Shura march in the Sultanate, pointing out the high interest of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the development of Shura through systematic and studied progression and pointed out that the State Council contributes to the national work by implementing its duties and exercising its vested powers. The delegation viewed a documentary film illustrating the important aspects of the Council and concluded the visit after a tour of the premises.

Related