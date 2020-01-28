State Council pays glowing tributes

MUSCAT: The State Council devoted its fifth ordinary sitting of the first annual session of the seventh term on Tuesday to pay rich tributes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

At the beginning of the session, Al Fatiha was read to the spirit of the late Sultan — may God have mercy and blessings on him.

HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council Chairman, started his speech by stating that the session was devoted to the memory of HM Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

He said: “I am honoured to present this eulogy, which expresses our overwhelming feelings and sadness, which we are bearing with patience.

“On the morning of the first day of the loss, the Omanis, led by Royal family members, were able to agree on the candidate referred by the late Sultan. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received the recognition of the late His Majesty in front of others.”

He added: “Omanis have proved to be authentic and generous people and Oman is a great nation having rich heritage, history, culture, values and principles that have shaped its identity since ancient times. Immediately after overcoming the colossal loss, the nation pledged allegiance to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The Council chairman pointed out that the supreme speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik delivered before the Council of Oman were words of memory dedicated to the late Sultan, and the finest expression of loyalty to him, describing him as the dearest and purest man, and that a speech cannot define him and enumerate what he had accomplished and built.

HE Dr Al Manthri affirmed the best tribute to the late Sultan is to follow his right path, and to consolidate his steps, which he steadfastly and determinedly made towards a progressive future and preserve what he accomplished and build upon it.

He mentioned the masses of mourners who flocked to the Sultanate from different countries of the world, bringing with them the memories of the late Sultan, admiring his noble stances and original policy in various affairs concerning world issues; thereby symbolising Oman with an identity of a country that seeks security, stability, and understanding and dialogue to solve all problems by peaceful means.

He went on to say: HM Sultan Qaboos, by virtue of his religious, civil and military upbringing, whether inside the palace in the Sultanate or during his study and training abroad, was allowed to combine traditional culture with modern science, and it, along with the ancient customs and traditions of his noble family and Omani society in general.

This contributed to the formation of his unique leadership personality and noble qualities and values that he is distinguished by, and known to everyone who lived with him, or contacted him among his people and citizens, or his visitors and counterparts from different countries of the world.

Dr Al Manthri added: The personality of the late Sultan in itself is an integrated educational school — we learned many lessons of life; love for the homeland and people, self-denial, justice, dream and optimism, tolerance, calmness, rational dialogue, knowledge of news of nations and their history, analysis of political events and their corridors, appreciation of science and scholars, respect for the principles of religion, values of society, its customs and traditions, attention to discipline and order, and celebration of arts among other things.

He continued: His Majesty, when he began to issue orders to the officials, to implement something that matters to the country and the citizens, he examined it and discussed it with the specialists, and looked at its implications from various aspects and human dimensions first.

One of the most important decisions, which has had the greatest impact in leading the Sultanate towards transformation, was the development of the education system and its dissemination throughout the country, despite the scarcity of potential, as well as the development of the country’s infrastructure to meet His Majesty’s plan to complete the process of modernisation and development for the Sultanate.

Dr Al Manthri added: It was the late Sultan’s desire to extend the hand of friendship to all the countries of the world without exception, and the accession of the Sultanate to all international organisations: which accelerated the Sultanate’s involvement in the international system, and earned it respect and appreciation of all the countries of the world.

The issuance of the Basic Law of the State in 1996 clarified the nature of the state, the principles directed to its policy, the system of government, the rights and public duties, the functions of the Head of State, the Council of Ministers, the Council of Oman and the specialised councils.

At the end of his speech, Dr Al Manthri prayed to Allah to bless the dear deceased with his mercy and forgiveness.

He also prayed to Almighty to grant His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik good health and wellness, and our dear Oman under the auspicious reign of His Majesty, security, stability, goodness and prosperity.

Subsequently, both Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi and Dr Abdullah bin Abdulqadir al Kamali prayed for the spirit of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos — may God rest his soul .

Following this, Mohammed bin Ali al Alawi, in his speech said: “Our beloved late Sultan Qaboos’ accomplishments and great deeds cannot be summed up in a few minutes, and summate his efforts that enabled the prosperous era of Oman, presented it with a glorious past, constructed its happy present, and laid the foundations for this state. The late Sultan drove the modernism that built its structures, established its rules and pillars, and established justice, compassion and benevolence and provided science and knowledge and generated skills of its people.”

He added, “Oman is the progressed state that you promised to your faithful people, in the early days of the dawn of the Blessed Renaissance which includes the state of law and institutions and good governance, wisdom, sophistication and good opinion, tolerance and peace, love and harmony, security, safety and human rights.” The nation today embodies the late Sultan’s goodwill, farsightedness, critical insight, enlightened conscious thought, and profound belief that man has nothing but what he sought, and that his endeavour will be seen, and rewarded with fuller reward.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik — May Allah bless him and his patrons — was raised in your school, and we have been blessed with the choice of your wisdom.

Rayya bint Salim bin Said al Manthriyah delivered a speech in which she said that with the demise of Sultan Qaboos, Oman has lost a great man of the nation. She quoted the promise he made at the beginning of his prosperous reign: “I will work quickly as possible to make your life happy for a better future.”

Rayya described His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as an exceptional man who left quietly and peacefully, leaving us jolted, after he touched every inch of Oman with his determination, eliminating challenges, and paving the way for a bright future. The late Sultan departed but stays and lives in our memories. His life will continue to inspire us ceaselessly as we move forward on the path of glory.

“Fifty years of transforming progression, built the nation, bought glory to it and it will be preserved by the people who promise to carry it forward sincerely. Qaboos is the idea and the idea will never die.”

She added: The late Sultan stressed the importance of the role of women in the national development process and showed keen interest in empowering them in various fields and giving them various leadership opportunities, leading to the observance of October 17 as Omani Women’s Day.

Awadh bin Mohammed al Mshaikhi in his speech said: “As we remember the life of our inspiring leader His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who has spent his life in the service of this country and all of humanity, his achievements and noble contributions for half a century for the sake of achieving justice, equality, progress and development mixed with the memorable past and future are his legacy.

“As the nation is in sorrow, we remember your great exploits and your strategic vision in harnessing the armed forces to serve the homeland, save lives and support the needy. You were the best leader for in the darkest conditions through which the country passed and left a timeless military legacy; it will be a beacon for every leader who believes in the value of man and his life.

He said: Your lofty directions for your valiant armed forces have had an effective impact on advancing development in its early stages, especially those that were in remote areas, and the efforts that were made to build roads and deliver supplies, and provide healthcare to these areas and your supreme ideology establishes sustainable and extended development all over the country, no matter how far the distances were.

The session included taking of oath by Liyutha bint Sultan al Mughairiyah before the Council, as per Article (58) bis (20) of the Basic Law of the State.

