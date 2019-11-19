State Council Office hosts first meeting

Muscat: The State Council Office meeting on Tuesday was chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council. Chairman of the State Council said: “Our meeting today comes in the midst of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th Glorious National Day, which commemorates the great achievements made in the Sultanate in the bright and auspicious era of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.” He congratulated the honourable members for being elected to the Office of the Council, wishing them success in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them’’.

The Office named members to the Standing Committees of the Council according to their area of specialisation, experience and desire. The Office discussed a number of proposals, including the introduction of a committee on human resources, the introduction of new committee on technology, in addition to the completion of the deferred proposals from the sixth period of the Council. The meeting decided to forward them to the next meeting of the Council. The Office decided the agenda items for the second regular session of the first annual sitting of the seventh period. It also touched on the evaluation of the first meeting held by the Council last week. — ONA