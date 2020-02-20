State Council, Majlis Ash’shura to participate in Muscat book fair

MUSCAT: The State Council and Majlis Ash’shura will participate in the Muscat International Book Fair 2020, which opens on Saturday under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center and continues until March 2.

The two councils at the exhibition will display various exhibits that reflect the development of the Shura in the Sultanate, including publications, documentaries and awareness building items.

The participation of the two councils with the pavilion in the exhibition comes within the framework of the existing coordination and cooperation between them, with the aim of promoting awareness about the two councils, their work mechanism and role in national work.

The Pavilion of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura at the exhibition will welcome visitors from 10 am to 10 pm throughout the exhibition days.

Related