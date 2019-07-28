State Council launches smart fingerprint for staff attendance

Muscat: The State Council is applying the smart fingerprint system to mark the daily attendance of the employees using their mobile phones.

The Secretariat General of the State Council has begun to implement the smart fingerprint system to prove the presence of its employees through smartphones, a system that allows the staff complete the fingerprint process as they enter or exit the office building through the wireless and data network.

The application of this system will help avoid the disadvantages of the traditional fingerprint system such as staff forgetting the register attendance and other technical errors.

The new system is convenient and less expensive and it requires the activation of the Bluetooth feature of the fingerprint device to ensure that it is connected to the State Council to confirm the exact location of the employee.

Khaled bin Juma al Hashemi, Assistant Secretary-General for administrative and financial affairs, said that the application of the smart fingerprint system demonstrates the efforts of the secretariat at developing a conducive working environment.