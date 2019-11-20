State Council forms panel on technology and innovation

MUSCAT: The State Council on Wednesday approved the list of distribution of members to its standing committees, formed a new committee “Technology and Innovation Committee” and approved the addition of a competence for human resources development to the Economic

Committee. The approval was given at the second ordinary sitting of the first annual session of the council, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, and attended by members and the secretary-general of the council.

During the sitting, the council commended the Sultanate’s efforts to spread values of coexistence and harmony and praised the “Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values” which was unveiled during the celebration of the International Day for Tolerance in Indonesia recently. This is in accordance with the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The council praised the objectives of the project in spreading the concepts of understanding and tolerance among people to ensure the strengthening of human relations.

After welcoming the members, Dr Al Manthri said that the sitting coincides with the celebrations of the Sultanate’s 49th National Day, and prayed to the Almighty Allah to perpetuate good health and wellness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan.

The chairman reviewed the agenda, which included the announcement of the list of the distribution of members to the standing committees. In this regard, he said that the distribution of the members relates to their specialisation, experience and desire and is compatible with the members in each committee. He emphasied the importance of these committees in activities of the council.

The council discussed a proposal related to the formation of a committee called the “Technology and Innovation Committee” and a human resources committee as an addition of competence to the Economic Committee.

Following discussions by the members, the council approved the formation of the new committee, whose

terms of reference include studying the draft laws referred to the council related to technology and innovation, propose draft laws and review laws which fall within their jurisdiction, submit studies and proposals in the field of technology and innovation.

