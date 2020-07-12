State Council discusses Personal Data Protection Law

Muscat: The State Council held today its eighth ordinary session of the first annual sitting for the seventh term, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman.

It discussed “Personal Data Protection Draft Law”, referred by the Council of Ministers, the report of the Legal Committee and the report of Majlis Ash Shura thereon.

Honourable Dr Rashid bin Salem al Badi, Head of the Legal Committee reviewed the committee’s statement on the draft law.

The session witnessed extensive discussions by members of the Council, who stressed the importance of the draft law in completing the system of legislation and electronic laws that protect individual’s personal data, in light of the technological development and digital challenges that our world is witnessing today.

The Council reviewed the system of representation of the Council of Oman in regional and international forums, lists of members of friendship committees with brotherly and friendly countries. In addition, it reviewed the report of the General Secretariat and a report on the role of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in facing the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. –ONA