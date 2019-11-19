State Council deputy chief receives Polish delegation

MUSCAT: Shaikh Dr Al Khatab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Deputy Chairman of the State Council, received at the Council’s headquarters on Tuesday a delegation from Poland headed by Maciej Lang, Under-Secretary of State for Economic Diplomacy, Development Cooperation, Asia, Africa and the Middle East Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, currently visiting the Sultanate. During the meeting, Dr Al Hinai pointed out the existing relations binding the Sultanate and Poland and the prospects of expanding them, particularly in the field of education, stressing the role of mutual visits in developing cooperation and expanding areas.

The Polish guest pointed out the atmosphere of security and stability the Sultanate enjoys and the comprehensive developmental renaissance it witnesses, stressing his country’s keenness to promote cooperation with the Sultanate in various spheres. The delegation, which was shown a documentary on the State Council, toured its various facilities. The Polish delegation comprises Przemysław Bobak, Director of the Department of Africa and the Middle East in Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yan Stanislav Puri, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Sultanate, and Stefan Heinofinch, Assistant of the Under Secretary of State for Economic Diplomacy, Development Cooperation, Asia, Africa and the Middle East Policy. — ONA