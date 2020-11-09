State Council Bureau reviews proposals, session agenda

MUSCAT: The State Council’s Bureau held its meeting chaired by Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah bin Ali al Khalili, Chairman of the State Council, in the presence of Bureau members and Khalid bin Ahmed al Saadi, Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, the Council’s Bureau focused on the study of the Social Committee on the reality of the status of the elderly care in the Sultanate.

Dr Hassan bin Ali al Madhani hosted the committee’s Rapporteur for a discussion about the study that aims to identify the reality of policies and legislations for the care and protection of the elderly, and to identify the efforts made by the authorities concerned in this context, and seeking to develop appropriate proposals and mechanisms to bridge the legislative and legal gaps in the field of elderly care. The Council’s Bureau expressed its observations about the study.

Following this, the Bureau discussed the report of the working group formed by the State Council to study “Capital Initiatives” and in this context the Bureau hosted Sayyid Noah bin Muhammad al Busaidy, Head of the group. After discussing the proposal, the Bureau decided to refer it to the Council’s Technology and Innovation Committee for inclusion in the Committee’s study on ‘technology investment draft law’ that the committee is currently studying.

The Council’s Bureau reviewed two draft proposals: “law for the organisation and encouragement of industry” and “law for older persons” referred by Majlis Ash’shura.

The Bureau also reviewed the proposals submitted by the Social Committee that it wishes to study during the second annual session of the seventh term regarding the study of the reality of people with disabilities and the services provided to them in the Sultanate and the study of the delay in the age of marriages in the Sultanate, the causes, the effects, and solutions.

The Bureau as well discussed several proposals submitted by the members, who expressed their observations on the proposals.

The report submitted by the Council’s General Secretariat on the Council’s participation in the preparation of the tenth five-year plan (2021-2025) also came up for the discussion.

The meeting concluded with the setting of the agenda of the first ordinary Sitting of the second annual session of the seventh term scheduled to be held on November 15.

