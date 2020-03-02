State Council and Majlis Ash’shura conclude participation in book fair

Muscat, March 2 – The State Council and the Majlis Ash’shura concluded their participation in the 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair, which ended at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday. The pavilion featured many exhibits that reflect the development of the Shura in the Sultanate. The pavilion of the two councils witnessed a large turnout of visitors from various entities, institutions and members of the community, who were briefed about the featured exhibits that ranged from publications, to documentaries. The participation of the two councils in the Muscat International Book Fair aimed to promote Shura awareness, highlight the role of the Council of Oman in national action through the exercise of its legislative and supervisory powers, and draw attention of the people on the coordination between the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura to the nation’s development.

