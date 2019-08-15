Starvation likely killed Franco-Irish teen in Malaysia, no sign of foul play

SEREMBAN: A Franco-Irish teen who disappeared from a Malaysian resort likely starved and died of internal bleeding after about a week in the jungle, with no immediate sign of foul play, police said on Thursday.

There was no indication that 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who had learning difficulties, was abducted or assaulted, they said, announcing the results of an autopsy.

But the lawyer of her family, who believe she may have been abducted, said it was too early to rule out a criminal element in the case.

Her unclothed body was discovered on Tuesday in a ravine in dense jungle following a 10-day hunt involving hundreds of people, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

She went missing from the Dusun Resort, not far from Kuala Lumpur, on August 4, a day after checking in for a holiday with her London-based family.

Speaking after the post-mortem examination, Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters the teen suffered “bleeding in her intestines due to not eating” as well as “extreme stress”.

The schoolgirl is believed to have died two to three days before her body was found, he said.

“For the time being, there is no suspicion of foul play,” he said.

There were “some scratches on her body” after days in the rainforest, but nothing suspicious, he said. “The parents can claim her body.”

Police had classified her disappearance as a missing persons case.

But the family’s French lawyer, Charles Morel, said that “at this stage for the family, it is premature to rule out a criminal element.

“We need to wait to find out all the results from the autopsy to know more.”

Her body was airlifted by helicopter out of the ravine — about 2.5 kilometres from the resort — and transported to hospital in Seremban town where her relatives identified it.

Medics conducted a long autopsy on Wednesday, starting in the morning and only finishing late at night, as a media pack waited outside the hospital for news.

In a statement released on Wednesday by The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that supports relatives of British people missing overseas, her relatives said she was the “heart” of the family.

“She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken. “We will always love our Nora.” — AFP

