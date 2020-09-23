Stars of Salalah cast a spell on shutterbugs

Text and photosby Sachin Singh –

Besides its wonderful natural sights, Salalah is one of the most spectacular places to go stargazing due to its splendid beaches and wonderful wadis and mountains, especially during the Khareef season.

The more the visitors stay in Oman, the more they discover and the more they fall in love with everything in it. Another reason that enriches its splendid nature is that Oman offers a large number of places where people can watch the stars.

The key to stargazing was scouting a location undisturbed by artificial lighting or light pollution. The period between April and September are the best to photograph the Milky Way in the Sultanate.

Spread over six months during weekends and holidays, we went scouting for clear skies to shoot Milky Way. This writer along with his family and members of Salalah photography club (SPC), visited many remote locations in the Dhofar governorate in Sultanate to photograph stars.

Hadbeen, Hasik, Jabal samhan, Fizaya mountains, Al Hoota beach, golden sand dunes of the empty quarter of were chosen to shoot stunning pictures of Milkyway galaxy.

Braving reptiles, spiders, ants and mosquitos, we wanted to get the best shots. Most of the locations are rarely inhabited places or deserts.

The photographers took care by carrying sufficient water and food for a comfortable stay in the lonely place for prolonged hours.

The night sky has many awesome and inspiring visions. Capturing these astronomical phenomena that are often invisible to the naked eye keeps shutter bugs like us motivated and explore new challenges.

