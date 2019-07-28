Standards set for cosmetic products

MUSCAT, JULY 28 –

Cosmetics and personal care products sold in the Sultanate must comply with the health and safety requirements in accordance with the Gulf Standard Specifications (GSS).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the decision to adopt the GSS standard specifications has been taken on the basis of the Royal Decree 11/2017.

“Safety requirements in cosmetics and personal care products shall have GCC specifications as a mandatory Omani standard”, said Article 1 of the decision.

The decision applies to all types of cosmetics and personal care products offered, manufactured, imported, supplied, packed or used in Oman. Article 2 stipulates that an administrative fine not exceeding RO 1,000 shall be imposed on violators and the fine shall be doubled in case of repeated offence.

“Anything contrary to this resolution or inconsistent with its provisions shall also be cancelled”, said the statement.

GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) consists of the National Standards Bodies of GCC member states.

The GSO standard defines any substance or mixture intended to be placed in contact with the external parts of the human body.

The standard also includes the teeth and the mucous membranes of the oral cavity with a view exclusively or mainly to cleaning them, perfuming them, changing their appearance, protecting them, keeping them in good condition or correcting body odours.

Commenting on the new decision, Candis De’silva, a beautician said, with the expansion of the beauty product market, the new specification will ensure positive impact on quality.

“The specifications will make it paramount for companies distributing their products in the country to increase customer loyalty”, she said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council cosmetics legislation closely follows the EU Cosmetics Regulation. However, it has some of its own criteria when it comes to processes, ingredients, labelling and claims.

Products should fulfil certain requirements, some of which are: they should be completely free from pork and its derivatives, do not conflict with religious values or habits of society, and not to injure public morality.

They should be safe for health under normal and reasonably foreseeable conditions of use, they should be stable and their properties impacting safety, efficacy and quality should not change during their sale period.

In terms of labelling requirements, it is important to note that the graphics, images and phrases on the labels should be consistent with Islamic traditions and social values, that certain parts of the label have to be translated into Arabic.