Standard Operating Procedures released for reopening of nurseries

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development has released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) with an executive plan to be implemented at the opening of nurseries, from December 13.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) contain clear instructions for the employees of early childhood development institutions to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

The Ministry said that the main goal of reopening these institutions is to ensure the benefits of early childhood development institutions’ services, while minimizing the negative effects resulting from the additional infections of Covid-19, that can be caused by the reopening.

“This requires a balance between the epidemiological risks and the benefits of childhood development services. The Ministry noted that these procedures are designed for nurseries, child development homes and care centers that provide services for children between the ages of 3 months to 5.5 years and are subject to the Ministry’s supervision.”

The instructions stipulate the necessity to take the necessary precautions to avoid the risk of infection, especially for children who have chronic diseases or symptoms such as cancer, kidney disease, obstructive pulmonary disease, and immunodeficiency (weak immune system) due to solid organ transplantation, and obesity if the body mass index more than 30 kilogrammes, in addition to serious cardiac diseases such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Children with complex health problems such as serious genetic, neurological or metabolic disorders, or those with congenital heart disease from birth may be more likely to develop severe symptoms of Covid-19 disease, as well as children with obesity, diabetes, asthma, chronic reindeer disease or Immunosuppression.

The ministry has put in place a set of health practices within these institutions including washing hands with soap, water, paper towels and sterilizers, periodically cleaning of surfaces, good ventilation, controlling entry and exit physical distancing and providing support services.

In addition to protecting employees, conducting tests to detect infections, isolate the suspected cases, as well as aspects related to preparing meals and providing them with the necessary health methods, especially for infants.

It calls on all those responsible for these institutions to follow the instructions issued, adhere to safe advice and activate psychological and social support for children and their workers at the same time.