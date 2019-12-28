Standard grade petrol production falls 9pc

MUSCAT: The Sultanate recorded a fall in the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries at the end of November 2019 by 9 per cent, with the output surging to 12.58 million barrels compared to 13.87 million barrels produced in 2018.

The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 12.46 million barrels till the end of November 2019, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Gas oil (diesel) output fell by 11 per cent to 24.60 million barrels while aviation fuel production jumped by 6 per cent to 12.94 million barrels at the end of November 2019 over the same period of 2018. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose by 1 per cent to 6.34 million barrels during the period under review.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol (which is the cheapest petrol available in the market), 9.77 million barrels were sold in the domestic market.

However, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol rose by 23 per cent to reach 11.97 million barrels while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country was at 14.11 million barrels during the 11-month period of 2019. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil and LPG rose by 3 per cent and 4 per cent to reach at 4.50 million barrels and 2.44 million barrels in November 2019, respectively.

As far as petrochemicals are concerned, production of polypropylene by Orpic as at the end of November 2019 was 214.3 tonnes while output of paraxylene and benzene was 627.8 tonnes and 177.1 tonnes, respectively.

Further, Omani refineries exported 175.9 tonnes of benzene in the first 11 months of 2019 while exports of paraxylene and polypropylene stood at 622.8 tonnes and 191.8 tonnes, respectively. — ONA

