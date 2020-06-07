Standard grade petrol production falls 29pc

Muscat: Production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries fell by 29 per cent at the end of April 2020, with the output falling to 3.76 million barrels compared to 5.27 million barrels produced in 2019.

The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 3.89 million barrels until the end of April 2020, compared to 4.30 million barrels, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Gas oil (diesel) output rose 19 per cent to 10.46 million barrels while aviation fuel production fell 20 per cent to 3.82 million barrels at the end of April 2020 over the same period of 2019. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell by 7 per cent to 2.35 million barrels during the period under review.

Of the total production of (M-91) grade petrol, which is the cheapest petrol available in the market, 2.66 million barrels were sold in the domestic market.

However, domestic sales of (M-95) grade petrol reached and gas oil (diesel) within the country was at 3.55 million and 4.50 million barrels respectively during the first four months of 2020. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil fell by 31 per cent and sales of LPG rose 16 per cent till April 2020.

As far as petrochemicals are concerned, production of polypropylene by Orpic by the end of April 2020 was 86,400 metric tons while output of paraxylene and benzene was 203,400 metric tonnes and 64,300 metric tons respectively.

Further, Omani refineries exported 64,700 metric tons of benzene in the first four months of 2020 while exports of paraxylene and polypropylene stood at 203,100 metric tonnes and 67,800 metric tonnes respectively. –ONA