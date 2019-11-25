Stamp to mark World Children’s Day unveiled

Muscat: Oman Post, in cooperation with Children First Association, launched a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the International Children’s Day and the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The stamp highlights the importance of celebrating International Children’s Day and the Sultanate’s role in putting happiness of children at the forefront of its priorities. The event, which was held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Chairperson of the Children First Association, in the presence of Abdul Malik bin Abdul Karim al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post. — ONA

