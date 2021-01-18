Stalemate in top of the table clash in EPL

Liverpool, jan 18

A match which should have been a classic, ended goalless, between the champions and the current leaders of the Premier League.

The game failed to live up to the pre-match expectations. It was a story of missed chances to score by both Liverpool and Manchester United, in a season which, even at this early stage, looks likely to see a close finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, who has not won away at Liverpool since January 2016 said: “I don’t think we played well enough. We know we have players who can win you a game in the blink of a second and Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba almost did. With the injuries Liverpool have, I thought we could get a result but we didn’t capitalise. Towards the end it was there for us to win and we created two massive chances.”

He added: “Next time maybe we can impose ourselves more, get on the ball more, keep trying to be positive, and do the right things. I know we can play better but we’re coming away from here with a point and the players disappointed, is a good feeling. It shows how far we’ve come in a year.”

United came into this game with the momentum and stability. Eleven unbeaten games in the league including three straight wins. They were however, largely defensive and looked disjointed with Liverpool enjoying more of the possession particularly in the first half and forcing errors, dominating without creating a serious opening.

United lifted themselves later in the game and missed excellent chances but also saw the Liverpool keeper Alisson in fine form. After 75 minutes, Marcus Rashford set up Luke Shaw whose cut-back cross found Bruno Fernandes but Alisson saved his shot from close range with his feet.

Eight minutes later Alisson produced another brilliant save when he kept a powerful shot out from point-blank position. He followed that with a smothering shot by Rashford, these were three clear chances for United.

Liverpool should have taken the lead in the 17th minute when Roberto Firmino missed after an excellent move between Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane.

Most of Liverpool’s chances came to Firmino who failed each time. He had a second opportunity to score just before half time when he took the ball off Mohammad Salah in the box and hit a weak shot.

In the 59th minute he should have converted a cross from Andrew Robertson and minutes later Salah had a shot deflected wide.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, said: “I know my job, I have to qualify for the Champions League and I know how difficult that is. This season will be a tough race, that’s for sure. This is not the most difficult period I have been through in my life, but we have to be patient.” He added: “We are in the bunch of teams who fight for this (Champions League), and that is the job.”

Andy Jalil