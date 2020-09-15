Oman reports first death among health workers

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the first death among health workers in Oman.

“With great sadness and sorrow, the Ministry of Health of the Sultanate of Oman mourns the staff nurse Blessy Thomas ( Indian National) who passed away yesterday at the Royal hospital’s ICU due to COVID-19,” an official statement said.

“This is the first death among health workers in Oman due to the pandemic and deceased was a true hero and role model of hard sincere work,” the statement said.

The Minister of Health, as well the MOH’s personnel and all health workers in Oman express their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the statement said.

“We salute the selfless service and dedication of frontline Corona warrior Ms. Blessy Thomas who has made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against Covid, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement.