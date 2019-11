MUSCAT: The Sultanate strongly condemned the stabbing incident where a group of foreign tourists and Jordanians were attacked in Jerash in Jordan. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Sultanate’s solidarity with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as its rejection of this criminal act, which is religiously, morally and humanely dismissed at all times and places. The Sultanate wishes the injured a quick recovery.

