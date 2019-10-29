St Petersburg offers free e-visa to Omanis

Muscat, Oct 29 – Oman citizens can now avail of the St Petersburg eVisa through an official online portal. As per the details available, travellers have to complete the online form, upload a photograph and can complete the entire process in just a few clicks. Applications can be made within 20 days of traveling, and up to four days before arrival. The visa is valid for stays of up to eight days in St Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region. visas will be applied for travels to St Petersburg and to Leningrad, but not with travels on the railway. E-visas will be issued free of charge for a maximum of 30 days and allow a maximum of eight days of stay.

To take advantage of the Russian e-visa programme, Omani citizens must be travelling to an eligible city in Russia’s far east region. The eligible ports include six airports, five seaports, and a handful of railway and road entry points: Air checkpoints: Vladivostok (Knevichi), Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Elizovo), Blagoveshchensk, Khabarovsk (New), Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Khomutovo), Anadyr (Coal). Meanwhile, Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St Petersburg has invited travelers from Oman to discover Russia’s cultural capital. The Four Seasons Hotel Lion Palace St Petersburg sits within the walls of a 19th-century royal palace in the beautifully preserved imperial city of St Petersburg.