Sri Lanka’s Independence Day celebrated in Oman

Muscat, March 4 – Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Lebbe Ameer Ajwad hosted a reception to celebrate the 72nd Anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka in Muscat on March 1. Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh bin Salim al Manthri, Chairman of State Council, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honuor. Officials, diplomats, business leaders and prominent members of the Sri Lankan community living in the Sultanate participated at the occasion.

The event commenced with a traditional welcome dance performed by the students of the Sri Lankan School Muscat and playing of national anthems of the Sultanate of Oman and Sri Lanka. Delivering the welcome address, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad paid a tribute to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for the valuable contribution to strengthen the close relations between Sri Lanka and Oman for last 50 years and extended warm greetings and best wishes to the new Sultan, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

He also highlighted the growing economic engagement between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman and briefed the potential areas including trade, investment and tourism for collaboration between the two countries. During the event, different aspects of Sri Lanka was promoted through a number of diverse activities such as cultural performances by the students of Sri Lanka School in Muscat, videos of Sri Lanka’s main tourist attractions, and display of ‘So Sri Lanka’ brochures, handicrafts, spices, Noritake Sri Lanka porcelain products as well as promotion of Sri Lankan Airlines.